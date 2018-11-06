Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Others Honoured In South Africa

Stonebwoy made history last Saturday, November 3 when he took home the artiste of the year award at the maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards (GMA) South Africa, which was held at the Ebony Lounge in Pretoria, South Africa.

Stonebwoy beat the likes of Shatta Wale, the late Ebony Reigns, Patapaa and Kuami Eugene to win the award.

The awards ceremony, which attracted a large number of personalities from the Ghanaian community in South Africa and other musicians from Ghana, witnessed live musical performances from some of the nominees who took turns to dish out splendid performances one after the other.

Shatta Wale received the dancehall song of the year award while the late Ebony Reigns, who was represented by her father, won the reggae dancehall artiste of the year.

Elder Mireku and Joyce Blessing were honoured with life-time achievement and gospel artiste of the year awards respectively.

The other awards winners were Wendy Shay (New Artiste of The Year), DJ Switch (Best DJ of The Year),Reggie & Bollie (Best Group of The Year), Strongman (Best Rapper of The Year), Patapaa (Most Popular Song of The Year), Kwame Eugene (Best Male Vocalist of The Year) and a host of others.

GMA South Africa is a music festival organised by the Ghanaian community in South Africa to reward Ghanaian music icons for their commitment, hard work and dedication in the music career.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, was awarded for his role in the Ghanaian music industry and Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah for his contribution in promoting the event.