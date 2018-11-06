Fuse ODG Blasts Ghanaians For Over hyping Visit Of Prince Charles

Afropop musician, Nana Richard Abiona, aka Fuse ODG, has expressed disappointment in Ghanaians for overhyping the visit of Prince Charles.

The visiting Prince of Wales (Charles) together with his wife, Camilla arrived in Ghana last Friday, November 2, 2018 for a five-day visit.

The Royal couple during their visit where given the finest welcomes as many school kids stood by the road side to wave at them.

Interestingly, musician Fuse ODG sees no reason why the royal couple should be given such an esteem welcome.

In a shot video he released on his Instagram account he quizzed why Ghanaians are making fuss about the visit of Prince Charles.

“I’m genuinely confused about the fuss that’s being made about Prince Charles visit to Ghana.. maybe someone can explain to me ??” he asked