Tiwa Savage Becomes First Female to Win MTV Best African Act

Tiwa Savage displaying her award

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has become the first Nigerian female artiste to win the MTV Europe Music Awards in the Best African Act category.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Afro-pop singer snatched the record-breaking award at the 2018 MTV EMAs held on Sunday at the Bilbao Exhibition Center, Bilbao, Spain which had several music stars across the world in attendance.

The African act category, in 2005, was infused into the MTV EMA to enhance musical alliances across borders, and promote cultural integrations.

NAN reports that until Tiwa's win, three Nigerians have won the award, including 2Baba in 2005, D'banj in 2007 and 2012; and Davido in 2017.

In 2018, Tiwa was nominated alongside fellow Nigerian act, David Adeleke, aka Davido; South Africa's Distruction Boyz and Shekinah; Kenya's Nyashinski and Fally Ipupa from the DRC.

Celebrating the award, Tiwa took to her Instagram page @tiwasavage to dedicate the win to African women and aspiring young girls.

She said, “Almighty God, you are so faithful. My savage soldiers did it for me.

“You have stuck with me through the roller coasters. Thank you. To my amazing team, this is just the beginning. African women, this is for us.

“I have been through a lot but I have kept my head up and weathered the storm because I know some little girl somewhere is dreaming like I did,” Tiwa said.

She signed a recording contract with Mavin Records in 2012 and currently has a songwriting deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

The mother-of-one also signed a management and publishing deal with Roc Nation in June 2016.

However, the biggest winner at the awards night was the Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello.