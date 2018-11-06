Chioma will “destroy” your Career – Fan tells Davido

A die-hard follower of Nigerian singer Davido has made an interesting observation about the Afropop artiste which has got social media buzzing.

According to the fan who goes by the name “Renikewaters” on Instagram has asserted that, the “FIA” hitmaker is gradually losing his fame since he started galivanting about with his girlfriend, Chioma.

The singer who came under hot criticisms for over pampering his girlfriend (Chioma) who they consider not beautiful has had it again.

The female fan in her post congratulated Tiwa Savage for winning top award at the just ended MTV EMAS and also cautioned Davido to leave his girlfriend (Chioma) and save his music career.

Her post read, “A big congratulations to queen Tiwa Savage” then she continued “Who else have noticed that Davido stopped progressing since he started rolling with Chioma, just an honest observation.”