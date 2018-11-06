Praye Honeho Dedicates His South Africa Music Award to Akufo Addo (Video)

rsatile Member of the Praye Music Group, Eugene Baah, popularly known as Praye Honeho or choirmaster won an award for the best Youth Empowerment Project category for his song titled ‘AMA Ghana'.

Praye Honeho who was present at the event and thrilled the audience with a splendid performance expressed gratitude towards his record label, his colleagues Praye Tintin and Praye Tietia and also dedicated the Award to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and CEO of End Point Homeopathic Clinic Dr Adu Boateng.

Praye’s Ama Ghana song which features Obibini-Boafo was recorded as a single track at the time the Praye group had splitted.

The song talks about work and happiness and how Ghanaians must be happy with their various professions.

It also motivates the young ones to work hard for Mother Ghana and cultivate a patriotic spirit to contribute their best to the nation.

Apart from Praye who won an award , Stonebwoy , Shatta Wale , Patapaa , Article Wan and others also won awards for their creativity and efforts in the music industry under the year of review .

