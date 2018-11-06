Olivent Entertainment signs three years contract deal with Klem,Project fame session 7 finalist

Olivet Entertaint a reputable record label giant in Ghana has just signed three years lavish managerial contract deal with Clement Akouko known in the showbiz as Klem one of the finalist of the Session 7 Project fame reality show.

According to the management of Olivet Entertainment Klem is their third artiste to come under their umbrella in 2018. Asserting the motive behind the three years contract deal to a reporter, Mr. Essien Ezabuani the CEO of the entertainment giant disclosed that Klem happens to be multi-talent artiste and that makes him very versatile when it comes to Ghanaian music.

“I was monitoring his performance during the Session 7 project fame reality show. Cleman exhibited great talents during the show and that motivated me to bring him under our record label. He is very good artiste that our management team are happy to work with.”Mr. Essien said

As it is common to every signing deals ,huge money are normally given to the artiste when asked by the reporter the money involve in the deal Mr. Essien Ezabuani refused to comment on it.

“We have a very good package for him and he is aware of that very good package, so please it is confidential between the two parties and I can’t disclose it publicly. “He added.

“We has already started one project for him and at the moment he one series of songs but we are concentrating on one now which is Man No Be God. “According to the management team.

Below the latest song of Klem , Man No Be God

