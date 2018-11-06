Nina Ricchie Drops 'Tsoobi' Video

Nina Ricchie took over the internet when pictures of her and label mates Freda Rhymz, Sefa and label boss D-Black went viral at DJ Mensah's All White Party over the weekend as she rocked a sheer white nothing showing off her boobs.

The sultry Black Avenue Muzik new entrant is a 28 year old buxom beauty who hails from Ghana but been based in Toronto, Canada most of her life. After making the decision to pursue a music career she moved down to Ghana and secured a record deal with Black Avenue Avenue Muzik a few months ago.

Nina Ricchie is a dancer turned musician and drops this jam 'Tsoobi' produced by ace producer Rony Turn Me Up and video directed by the award winning Prince Dovlo.

Watch Tsoobi by Nina Ricchie here : https://youtu.be/c0dONa-zW_w

Download Tsoobi by Nina Ricchie here : https://soundcloud.com/user-98448858/nina-ricchie-tsoobi-prod-by-ronyturnmeup

Stream 'Tsoobi' by Nina Ricchie on Apple Music / Itunes here : http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1333833559?ls=1&app=itunes

Follow Nina Ricchie on social media everywhere : @RicchieRich