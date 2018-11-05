Regina Osei’s Radio Tour Kicks Off Nov 11

Gospel musician Regina Osei after a successful release of her new hit song “Yesu Do Me” has officially announced a radio tour to make her ministry available to gospel music enthusiasts through a series of radio interviews.

The budding Gospel artiste believes her radio tour will afford her the opportunity to spread her spirit-filled music to as many as seek the message of hope through the word of God.

She resultantly stressed that she will welcome as many radio stations who would want to interview her in person or via telephone to spread her good music and messages across the country.

Regina Osei, affectionately called the “true messenger of God” explained that her mission for the radio tour is not only to promote her new music but also to do live worship and praises on the radios while preaching the good news to the people.

The “Radio Tour” is scheduled to begin from 11th of November 2018 and will run throughout the month of December 2018.

She is thus calling on all radio presenters DJs, journalists and media personnel’s to contact her for reservation and free booking of interview sessions with her via 050 940 1142 / 0244 094 867.