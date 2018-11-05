“My Regret Is Staying Away From God”

Kenyan singer-songwriter, former fashion model, actress and entrepreneur Rosemary Wahu Kagwi, has disclosed that she does not regret doing secular music. It is almost a year since singer switched to gospel music.

“My regret is that I stayed away from God because I did feel I was angry with the church and I let that overtake my relationship with Christ. In terms of my journey, I have no regret. I knew it was God and even the award that I won, I could feel it was God’s doing,” the mother of two revealed.

Wahu, who has at least three gospel songs to her name ever since she made the switch, says that she is grateful for the reception she got since she announced her move.

“I’m grateful for the reception and there has been a lot of positive comment since I made my announcement that I was changing to the gospel. I received a lot of support from the church and the gospel circle so I’m overwhelmed because the non-gospel artistes are also really supporting me which speaks a lot,” she said.

Contrary to many opinions, Wahu revealed that there are secular artists who have a very tight relationship with God.

“I regret most living away from Christ and I have even told God about it. The reason I am saying that is that there are secular artists who have a very tight relationship with God and that is their journey,” she narrated.

