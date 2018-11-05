Adane Best Accuses Kuami Eugene of ‘stealing’ Music lines from Him

Ace Ghanaian highlife musician, Adane Best, has accused Lynx entertainment’s rockstar, Kuami Eugene of stealing some lines from his song, “Mama”.

Adane Best who without a doubt is one of Ghana’s best high-life artistes has alleged that Kuami Eugene stole some lines from his song, for his song, “Wish Me Well”.

Adane Best alleged the lines “Nana Nyame Kabi mam3 … Nana Nyame b3 Kabi ma wo mba ah” in Kuami Eugene’s ‘Wish Me Well’ were stolen from his ‘Mama’ song.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM’s “Entertainment Capital”, he said that, all he wanted was Kuami Eugene to credit him for using his lyrics.

See video:

