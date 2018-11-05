Mariam Wins Miss Malaika 2018

Mariam Owusu-Poku, a 21-year-old Business Administration student of the University of Ghana, has been crowned Miss Malaika 2018.

She beat nine other beautiful contestants in different segments of the pageant to win the ultimate prize.

This year's Miss Malaika grand finale was held at the National Theatre in Accra on Saturday, November 3, 2018 and featured pulsating music performances from artistes such as MzVee, Kuami Eugene, Kidi and Wendy Shay.

All 10 finalists of the competition who took turns to perform gave speeches and cat-walked gorgeously in their elegant apparels in a bid to impress the judges.

The finals had personalities such as Joselyn Dumas, Jackie Appiah, Naa Ashorkor, James Gardiner and Lexis Bill constituting the judging panel.

After all said and done, judges decided on Mariam as Miss Malaika 2018 while 21-year-old Evelyn Nyaasemhwe and 24-year-old Rosetta Quaicoe emerged first and second runners-up respectively.

Aside the enviable Miss Malaika crown, Mariam also took home a brand new Nissan Sunny from Premium Motors, a brand new phone from Infinix and a smart TV.

She also received a year supply of fabric from GTP, make-up from Glams and supply of products from UB, as well as a monthly stipend.

For the first time, a Malaika queen will undergo a scholarship programme from Wisconsin University to pursue a post-graduate programme.

Miss Malaika 2018 was produced by Charterhouse and sponsored by UB Hair Relaxer, Awake Mineral Water, Carnival, Infinix Mobility, British Council and a host of others.