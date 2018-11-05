Golda Addo Joins DAkpabli Readathon as Guest Reader

Golda Naa Adaku Addo is the newest author to join authors Nana Awere Damoah and Kofi Akpabli as a guest reader for their National Book Reading Campaign.

Dubbed the DAkpabli Readathon, the initiative seeks to promote book reading for pleasure across Ghana as well as local authorship.

The DAkpabli Readathon, since its inception four years ago, has served patrons in four regions of Ghana and there are plans to extend the campaign to the rest of the regions.

“Words cannot describe how thrilled I am to be on the Readathon train! Nana Awere Damoah and Kofi Akpabli published my first book and now they are giving me this opportunity to be part of this awesome project. I look forward to the next event with exhilaration!”, says Golda.

By this announcement, Golda has been inducted into an impressive hall of fame of guest authors which includes Boakyewaa Glover, Martin Egblewogbe, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, Elizabeth-Irene Baitie, Ruby Goka, Alba K. Sumprim and Empi Baryeh, who have all left their marks on the Readathon train.

Golda Naa Adaku Addo is a fictional and non-fictional writer with love of poetry, fantasy fiction and African novels.

She loves travelling, enjoys cooking and baking and watching action movies with lots of popcorn and yoghurt. She wears many other hats in politics, advocacy, community development and gender and social inclusion research.

Golda is the author of The Shimmer in the Photo Album, the first of a ten series book about siblings who made a mind-blowing discovery and travelled fifty years into the past to solve a mystery that broke their family up for decades.

Golda would be reading from this book and her other unpublished works as DAkpabli kicks off their second round of readings for 2018.

“Golda is as intense as she is exciting. She brings a lot of excitement and a new energy which will delight our patrons,” said Kofi Akpabli who is a co-founder of DAkpabli.

During her guest-tenure, Golda is expected to feature along the main Readathon stars, Kofi Akpabli and Nana Awere Damoah in their public reading activities for the next three months across the country.

The date and venue for the next reading will be announced later.