Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin Shares Emotional Story To Stardom

Popular movie star, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, has finally shared his incredible life story behind his success.

The Kumawood actor who dropped out in Primary 6, revealed that he had to leave the classroom as he struggled with formal education.

“I remember very well that I was always seated at the back of the class with a bunch of ‘poor performing’ students.

“Any time our teacher asked a question and the front liners who are deemed intelligent failed to answer correctly, the teacher will lash the entire class. So I was always unhappy and decided to quit school,” he said in an interview with Abeiku Santana on UTV’s ‘Atuu’.

He added that while he was growing up he used to watched ace actor Kofi Adu aka Agya Koo and other veterans on TV.

That was when he fell love with acting.

“At that point, I told myself I would become an actor and thankfully I’ve become one,” she said.

Watch the interview below:

