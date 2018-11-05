modernghana logo

49 minutes ago | General News

Radio Icon Dr Pounds Donates to Alma Mater

Radio Icon Dr Pounds Donates to Alma Mater

As part of activities to mark his birthday, which fell on November 1, Hitz FM presenter, Dr Pounds, has donated some items to his alma mater.

The presenter, born Maximus Addai Mensah, donated the items to the A.M.E Zion School at Brafo Yaw, a popular suburb in the Central region. The items, worth thousands of cedis, included 1000 exercises books, wall clocks and jerseys.

He urged the pupils to study hard and refrain from engaging in social vices that can ruin their future.

The teachers expressed their gratitude to the prolific presenter, who hosts Hitz Gallery from 7 pm to 10 pm from Monday to Friday, for the kind gesture.

