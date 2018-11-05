Video: Okyeame Kwame Gives His Gold Chain to Fan

To most musicians, it is heart-warming when their fans are able to sing their songs words for word.

That may have informed why Ghana’s Rap Dacta Okyeame Kwame was very excited at the third edition of Made in Ghana Fair which was held at the Junction Mall in Accra on Saturday.

In the course of his performance, Okyeame randomly picked from the audience, a gentleman who joined him on stage to perform ‘Mesan Aba’.

Awed by the sparkling performance of the guy, Okyeame gifted him a Made in Ghana t-shirt and his expensive gold chain.

Asked why he decided to give such an expensive gold chain to the fan, the versatile rapper said he was humbled by the fact that someone loved his music to the extent that he could perform it like it was his.

“I did that to show that I appreciated his love for me and my craft. For someone to be able to learn your song and perform it perfectly like the gentleman did, the only way I could say ‘thank you’ to him was give him something precious,” he said.

Kwame who was adorned in white fugu and a pair of trousers together with his bubbly dancers, also performed his ‘Made in Ghana’ song which is already helping to push the Made in Ghana agenda on all fronts.

The third edition of the Made in Ghana Fair was organised by Multimedia Group of Companies.

It saw the display of rich Ghanaian culture as some staff of the company strutted their stuff on the runway in their Ghanaian costumes.

Okyeame Kwame, who was currently made ‘Made in Ghana’ Ambassador by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, is bent on preaching the Made in Ghana agenda through music and other arts related projects.

While preparing to release his ‘Made in Ghana’ album in December, he is busily engaging in other activities to help preserve Ghanaian heritage.

The album features Kuami Eugene, Kurl Songs, Wiyaala, Afriyie Wutah, Atongo Simba and Fancy Gadam.

The rest are Kidi, Wulomei, Feli Nuna, Yaa Yaa, Kwan Pa band.

The songs represent the 10 regions and their cultures, bringing varied Ghanaian rhythms together through music, videos and paraphernalia.

Okyeame Kwame is known for his lyrical prowess and exceptional rap dexterity.

The award-winning musician has etched his name in the annals of Ghanaian music industry with songs like ‘Faithful,’ ‘Sika,’ ‘Small Small,’ Adonko’, among others.

Watch the video of Okyeame giving his chain to the fan below: