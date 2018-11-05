Lydia Forson Jabs a Fan For Calling Her “Ugly”

Award winning Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has unleashed hell on a fan who described her as “ugly”.

Miss Forson who normally doesn’t respond to attacks on social media has finally had enough from her critics.

The obviously peeved movie personality took to her twitter handle to express her wrath over the unfortunate comment from her fan.

Her post read, “I swear half of the people who call me ugly here be looking like kanzo, But seriously you think calling me UGLY will somehow ruin me? Listen if I weren’t me and this is what ugly looked like, I’d want to be ugly all day- shoooot. Cuz ugly girls be winning. She wrote