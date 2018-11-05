Video: Myra Stardoms Fires Nana Addo In New Song

Myra Stardoms, a rapper signed on to Emklan Music record label has lashed out at the President, Nana Akufo-Addo over some issues plaguing the Ghanaian society.

In the song titled ‘Letter to President’, the rapper, touches on problems related to energy, education, health, corruption, among other pertinent issues bedevilling the economy.

She also states in her rap verses that even though the youth in Ghana work hard, they still find it difficult to make ends meet.

She intimates that the President has reneged on many promises he made to Ghanaians prior to the 2016 elections.

According to the young rapper, nothing has changed since Nana Addo took over the reins of governance.

He blends Twi, English and Hausa to drum home her message to the President.

Myra is known for songs like the rap version of Becca’s ‘Hwer’, ‘Myself’ and ‘Girl Ye Steady.’

Watch Myra Stardoms in ‘Letter to President’ below: