Mimi Makay Releases New Song “Believe”

Talented Purple Soul Records signee Mimi Makay is finally out with her first single titled ''believe'' under the auspices of the fast rising Ghanaian based record label.

The soul soothing songstress in this beautifully crafted piece speaks words of hope into the lives of music consumers whiles taking them on an inspirational tour.

The hopes fulfilling song which was produced by Dream Jay comes in a blend of English and bits Yoruba language . Download and listen .''

Facebook - Mimi Makay

Twitter - @MimiMakay

Instagram - @MimiMakay