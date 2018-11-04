Article Wan rocks Ghana Music Awards SA with a spectacular performance (Video)

Ghanaian musician Article Wan yesterday proved that he cannot be ignored from the tall list of fantastic performers in Ghanaian entertainment industry after putting up a fantastic performance at the just ended Ghana Music Awards South Africa.

Article who was introduced on stage at the time that the audience were feeling bored did not disappoint from his opening act to the last song he performed. There was never a dull moment as he entertained patrons with some amazing tunes and great moves.

The artiste who started with a free style to performing his popular song and then introduced his latest song Hallelujah received a huge applause from fans .

Even though the fans where looking up for more of his skills, he left with the reason that other great musicians are also set to deliver their performances.

Apart from Article Wan who gave out a spectacular performance, musicians like Article Wan, Medikal , Praye Honeho, Quata Budukusu etc.

From the international side South African celebrated Musician and 2017 Black Entertainment Television Awards nominee Queen of Gqom Babes Wodumoalso, Tamara Dey also stunned the fans with amusing displays.

