Elder Mireku Receives Life-Time Achievement Award at GMA South Africa (Video)

Veteran Gospel Musician Elder Emmanuel Kwasi Mireku has officially been awarded the Life-time Achievement award at the maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards South Africa.

The veteran musician, who could not make it to the event but was duly represented by his manager shot a video which was displayed on a huge screen during the awards ceremony to show appreciation to the organizers in particular for the recognition and all his fans both in Ghana and the diaspora.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is a category in the Ghana Music Awards South Africa which honor’s veteran musicians who have demonstrated hard-work, talent, commitment in the music industry and impacted positively in the lives of people through their art work.

According to the organizers, who spoke to Attractivemustapha.com Elder Mireku deserves it because his contribution to the Gospel industry and impact is very huge.

They also mentioned that it is their expectation that other musicians will be motivated by the achievements of Elder Mireku.

