Video: Asamoah Gyan Fires Critics

While some Ghanaian celebrities always want to make name for themselves whenever there is an issue, others settle issues in their relationship on social media,this may be because of failure to resolve it personally.

Trending news that has gone out viral in the week on social media platforms is that of Ghana’s Black Star captain, Asamoah Gyan, who was reported to have filed a divorce and demanding for a DNA test to prove his paternity to his three children.

Some Ghanaians, precisely social media users reacted by throwing shade at Asamoah Gyan describing him as a liar and fearful in dealing with the issue at hand.

However, it seems Gyan has responded to his critics in a viral video on Instagram singing and dancing with Ras Kukuu’s soothing new gospel single dubbed “WO’ which the lyrics translate as “God, you said we should not listen to anybody, I will not because you have done it.”