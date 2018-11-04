ITEA online voting portal goes live at noon today

The venue for the prestigious Inter Tertiary Excellence Awards has been officially announced.

The award scheme which has received mammoth commendation from the general public would see its grand Awards Night held at the ORCHID

Auditorium of Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons Square, - Ridge

Round-About, opposite H.E J.J Rawlings’ House.

The event scheduled for 22nd December will begin with a Welcome Champagne Cocktail reception and Red Carpet session at 6.30pm. A quick networking session will follow with drinks being served. The event is projected to last for a maximum of 5 hours; 6 PM – 11 PM.

The Champagne reception is the very start of the event and will run from 6.30pm to 8 pm when the awards night will commence.

Seating arrangements for the event have been tiered and divided into 3 sections with rising aisles in between as follows:

1st section – Nominees and invited guests

2nd section – VIPs (GH 250/ Special treat)

3rd section – Regular (GH 50)

ABOUT THE AUDITORIUM

Seats are retractable with each fitted with a fold-away writing flap.

The Auditorium layout comprises an elevated semi-oval tropical-wood parquet stage with access on both wings. The stage also features a multi-purpose cinema style white backdrop for projections.

Provision is made for physically-challenged persons to make a comfortable entry to or exit from the auditorium. The facility is fully air-conditioned and is fitted with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment.

There will be Social media all around us as events unfold: from the Welcome Champagne Cocktail reception and Red Carpet session through the awards till closure. The Live Social Media Wall will play an entertaining and informative part of proceedings encouraging engagements and creating a real talking point, while also providing an essential tool for helping an event hashtag (#ITEA2018) to trend.

The event is slated 22nd December 2018 projected to last a maximum of 5 hours. That is, from 6:30 pm to 11 pm.

WATCH OUT FOR THE EVENT LINE UP…