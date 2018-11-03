Benedicta Gafah Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Becca’s wedding

Benedicta Gafah has finally explained why she was missing at her label mate, Rebbeca Acheampong aka Becca’s wedding ceremony despite the fact that she was right here in Ghana.

According to the controversial Kumawood actress, Benedicta Gafah signed unto Nana Appiah Mensah owned Zylofon Media, she had gone to visit her sick mother in Kumasi so she couldn’t spare any moment to come for the wedding that took close to 3 days finish.

Benedicta Gafah was speaking with Abeiku Santana on his flagship show “Atuu” when she was questioned on why she didn’t attend her label mate’s wedding when all the others were there in their numbers to support her.

Benedicta Gafah explained that she has nothing against Becca just that her mother wasn’t feeling well and she had to go and visit her during the wedding date.

Asked why she never even congratulated Becca on her social media pages as the other label mates did, she revealed she didn’t see it as a necessary thing to do since she met Becca personally and congratulated her.