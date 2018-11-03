Ghanaian Musicians Are Not Smart – RudeBoy Of P-Square Fame

A controversial video that exposes RudeBoy, one half of the now-defunct successful Nigerian Pop Music group P-Square, lambasting Ghanaian musicians for their relatively low IQ has set tongues wagging from Ghanaian music circles almost two months after it was recorded.

The video shows RudeBoy in the studios of WGHC Radio in Chicago – USA, as he was presumably on the promotion of his solo project, and doing very well with the questions from the host until he was asked to share his opinion on the cold reception of two Ghanaian Artistes of the Year- Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale- by Nigerian music fans, days prior to his interview.

The Nigerian star did not hold back his assessments of Ghanaian music stars at all. The multi-talented singer downplayed the popularity and relevance of the Zylofon Music signees who have won several local and international awards.

In Ghana, reggae/dancehall rivals Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are considered musical immortals with their massive fanbase, but according to Rudeboy, they have zero relevance where he comes from.

The Nigerian superstar reserved special praise for Sarkodie and called him the best Ghanaian artiste but said that all the others were experiencing irrelevance outside Ghana because Ghanaian artistes and music often follow a trend and stagnates with it while Nigerian music creates a trend, recycles the best from other industries and continues to add value to newer innovations.

“Nigerians we’re too sharp…most of the sounds you’re talking about they come from you guys [Ghanaians], if you’re not sharp enough Niger we’re sharper.”

“They are just doing the same thing without developing…they focus on just one thing and stay there. Everyone [in ghana] does the same thing, [but nigerians] we develop something and before you catch up, we are gone…”