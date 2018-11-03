Music: Phlow - Asuai Vol 2

The visual for Phlow's Asuai (Vol. 2) is a 4 act show that depicts Phlow as 4 different individuals. It's set in a classroom which acts as a motif throughout the 4 song playlist. She is gradually learning and growing in every scene as depicted by the different characters she portrays

From the naive “Stephanie”, cynical “Asuai” to the devil may care “Phlow” and finally the matured “Ms Eyime”.

As Phlow tells it, each instrumental helped shape the theme of each track, which subsequently led to the greater vibe of Asuai (Vol. 2). It's a musical trip back to her younger days, to a time where life was simpler and filled with hope (opener “Callow.”). But it was also a time of realization (“On Your Own”) and reflection (“Musing/Reverie”), ultimately leading to her answering the question of “What advice would you give your younger self?” on closing track “BYOH (Be Your Own Hero).”

Video was directed by XYZ for Str8buttah Productions.

DOWNLOAD MP3: Phlow - Asuai Vol 2

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: Phlow - Asuai Vol 2