KiDi ask God to grant him wisdom of Edem

Real name, David Nana Dwamena but known in the music industry as Kidi, is asking God to grant him the wisdom of Edem.

Edem, who has been in the music industry for almost a decade was on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty.

According to the 'Odo' hitmaker in a twitter post sighted by us, he enjoyed Edem interview on Hit Fm because it was full of wisdom and therefore pray to God for such wisdom.

Read full post below



Source:Agyapaonline.net