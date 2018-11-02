Who Owns The "Untamed" Album Title, Samini Or eShun ?

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Samini is being accused of copying the title of songstress eShun's debut album which is "UNTAMED".

Quophimens music signed singer Ethel Eshun better known eShun was supposed to launch her debut album titled "Untamed" early this year but was postponed due to the sudden demise of female dancehall artiste Ebony.

eShun has released two singles off her Untamed album this year. The songs are "I Want" and "Akyia".

High Grade Family boss Emmanuel Samini known in showbiz as Samini is also set to release his 7th studio album which is going to be reggae songs only.

In a Facebook post today, November 1, 2018, the "My Own" hitmaker revealed the title of his upcoming album and coincidentally it bears the same name as eShun's album.

Since eShun announced her own before Samini, critics are teasing Samini for not being creative enough to title his 7th album with different name.