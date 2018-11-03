Kwabena Kwabena Pens 2-year Deal, Releases Fresh Video

Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena, born George Kwabena Adu, has signed a new management deal with Loggy Entertainment.

The deal will see the new team manage the musician for the next two years.

During an unveiling ceremony at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, Prince Nana Boakye-Yiadom, who owns Loggy Entertainment, noted that details of the deal are confidential.

“I can tell you about the duration…we are working together for the next 24 months,” he said.

Known to have worked with several musicians including Daddy Lumba, Guru and of Daasebre Dwamena, Mr Boakye-Yiadom said, “I still have a feel to work with a legendary artist like Kwabena Kwabena. I vowed not to manage any artist after the death of Daasebre Dwamena because of challenges I faced.”

Loggy Entertainment CEO revealed that prior to meeting Kwabena Kwabena, he had heard and read a lot of negative stories about the musician.

According to the man, who said he wants “the betterment of the industry,” all the negative perceptions he had about the musician changed after he met him for a meeting.

Kwabena Kwabena commenting on the deal expressed his excitement about the pact and called for support for more support for his music and career.

The highlife musician used the event to outdoor a new video, ‘Tokro’ which Mr Boakye-Yiadom disclosed came at a cost of â‚µ125,000.

They were, however, quick to refute comments that the video is explicit. “There is nothing nude in the video…it is only a sensual video…it’s an adult video.”

The event was attended by Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), Musicians Union of Ghana President, rapper Okyeame Kwame and some industry persons.