Wiyaala On Her Journey To Stardom: It All Started From A Bar

Ghanaian Afro-pop star, Noella Wiyaala has got fans around the world stunned after sharing how she got started as a musician.

The “Pride of Savannah” as she’s affectionately called, in an interview with British news giant, Sky News, stated that she never thought she would end up as an internationally acclaimed entertainer.

“I was a member of Children of Mary choir in a catholic church with thousands of other children.

“Now they ask me – How did you make it? It’s overwhelming because, I didn’t know I would turn out to be a pop star.”

“It all started at a bar where they make African beer ‘pito’. I was dancing around with some children and some men drinking at the bar called me to do a performance which I obliged. T

hat ignited my passion and from one effort after another I got to this place,” she narrated.

Watch a snippet of the video below:

