Wizkid, Tiwa Savage’s “Fever” Clock 5million Views In A Week!

Top Nigerian musicians Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have set a new record with their latest music video “fever” after the track gathered 5 million views in just a week!

The official video of Wizkid’s latest release attracted a lot of debate over how sensual he got with Tiwa Savage.

The posture of the two sparked rumours of dating which was brushed aside by Tiwa’s ex-husband, T-Bills who was drawn into the conversation.

But it appears more people than expected are enjoying the music as it has gathered over 5 million week in a week.

Excited over the achievement, Wizkid took to his Instagram page to toast “bestie” Tiwa Savage in a post which read, “wizkid_officialBestie Stew Best Type of Stew #FEVER @ 5 Million Views”

If you haven’t seen it yet, find out why it is climbing up so fast in video below.