Regina Osei Set For Radio Tour

Gospel Musician, Mrs Regina Osei after a successful release of her new hits song Yesu Do Me ,has officially announced a radio Tour to make herself and her a ministry available at any Radio interview and appearance.

She stated , the Radios are her priority in this music sector and she finds it so important to set her self ready and available for any radio interview being it on phone or live on air since the radio is the only medium to help her spread her good music and messages across the country.

Regina Osei ,a musician who is tagged as a true messenger of God explained ,her mission for the radio tour is not only to promote her new music but also to do live worship and praises on the radios whiles she will be preaching the good news of God to the people as well.

The Tour date is confirmed to be open between the 11th of November 2018 throughout the month of December 2018.

She is welcoming all radio presenters DJs ,journalist and media personnel's to contact her through this contact for reservation and free booking of interview section with her 050 940 1142/0244094867