Tiwa Savage Endorses Petrah's Video

Nigeria's biggest female artiste at the moment, Tiwa Savage has endorsed Manner Records first lady Petrah's video as the hottest in Ghana currently.

The 'Lova Lova' hitmaker after her performance at the BF SUMA Concert was spotted hanging out with the “Badder” hitmaker Petrah. Speaking to Petrah, Ghkasa.com gathered that, Tiwa has been monitoring Petrah on social media and loved the works Petrah does. The Mavin Record signed act disclosed

“I have known Petrah from day one which I'm very proud of how far she has come”, Tiwa stated.

“You have the hottest videos in Ghana you know". She continued.

When questioned if fans should expect any collaborations between the two,

"That will be a huge a record, let's see what happens" Tiwa responded.

Check out the video for Petrah's new club banger 'Body';