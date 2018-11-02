Dzifa Gomashie Retires From Acting

One time revered Ghanaian actress and ex-Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dzifa Gomashie, has announced her retirement from acting career.

She said she would no longer be working as an actress. The reason, she revealed, is political.

She wants to focus on her political career as a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I don’t act no more. Whatever I do now is either John Mahama or the NDC…” she said on Friday.

Dzifa was speaking at the premiere of a new Ghanaian series titled ‘Puzzled’ at the Executive Theatre in Accra when she made the comment.

According to her, she was contacted to act in the new series but she recommended actress Lydia Forson for the role because she no longer acts.

“I got a call from my niece, Yayra and she said they wanted an actress to play a role. I said I don’t act no more. Whatever I do now is either John Mahama or the NDC, you know what I mean. And I want to stay out of trouble. So she said what about Lydia Forson? I said yes why not Lydia Forson, because she is a brilliant, talented and sometimes opinionated girl,” she revealed.

Dzifa is described as a down-to-earth and affable personality and she holds an MPhil, BFA, Theatre Arts and Gender Studies from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Her acting career is dated back to 1985 when she joined the Talents Theatre Company.

She has later been part of other major productions. She was the producer of the popular story-telling-themed television series By The Fireside, which enjoyed relative success in the 90s, and was hosted by Grace Omaboe, also known as Maame Dokono. She has also held other very important portfolios in the past in society.

In 2013, she was nominated for the position of Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture and later got the position. Unfortunately, she lost the position after her party was voted out of power.

However, she prefers staying in politics to going back to the acting industry.