CCC to host 'Ghana Worship Summit' on 3rd November

This year’s edition of the annual gospel event dubbed ‘Ghana Worship Summit’, an initiative put together by Isaac Frimpong Ministries, will take place from today to Saturday, November 3 at the Calvary Charismatic Church (CCC) located at Apenkwa Flat Top, New Abeka Lapaz in Accra.

The event is expected to bring together hundreds of Christians, gospel music lovers as well as stakeholders in the gospel music industry on one platform to worship and praise God and also to thank Him for his blessings.

The event will also serve as a gospel musical platform for local and international gospel artistes to display their God-given talent and also reach out to God’s children through live musical performances.

Some of the local and international gospel artistes such as Francis Amo, Jeshurun Okyere, Cynthia MacCauley, Jonathan Gambela (France), Mona Abel (France), Minister Isaac Frimpong (UK), Loveradge McLean (UK), among others have been invited to perform at the four-day event.

President of Isaac Frimpong Ministries (IFM), Minister Isaac Frimpong, said the purpose of the worship summit is to win souls for Christ and to extend the love of God to humanity.

According to him, “It is uninterrupted worship where artistes take turns to minister the gospel of Christ to the audience.”

He disclosed that some of activities have been lined up for the four-day event are live musical performances, prayer session, workshops, among others.

Seasoned ministers of God such as Pastor Ebenezer Adufro, Pastor Joshua Obeng, Pastor Emmanuel Adjei and others have been invited to preach the gospel of Christ to the audience.

