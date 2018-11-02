Coca-Cola sponsors Ghana Music Awards South Africa

Organizers of Ghana Music Awards South Africa have officially announced World's Largest Food and Beverage Company Coca Cola as a major sponsor for the maiden edition of event.

The organizers who released a picture of Coca-cola on their social media pages inscripted that the world World's Largest Food and Beverage Company Coca Cola has decided to support and sponsor West African music.

“With few days to go we are glad to officially announce the World's Largest Food And Beverage Company Coca Cola as major sponsor of the maiden edition of Ghana music awards South Africa, we hope this goes a long way to expand the franchise“.

Ghana Music Awards South Africa is set to come off at the Ebony Lounge on 3rd November in Pretoria and notable musicians prepared to perform are Notable among those musicians are Article Wan, Medikal , Praye Honeho, Quata Budukusu, Late Ebony’s father, Maccacio, KK Fosu, Patapaa among others.

From the international side South African celebrated Musician and 2017 Black Entertainment Television Awards nominee Queen of Gqom Babes Wodumoalso, Tamara Dey have all been captured in a video highly urging fans to attend the event.

According to the organizers there will be lot of surprises from Nigeria, Ghana, Namibia and Zimbabwe .

“It is not just going to be a night to just promote Ghanaian music but also will give the platform to Ghanaian musicians to meet and associate with other top music makers from other countries“ the C.E.O of the awards Madam Nana Grace Fosu Seaworyeh said.

Ghana Music Awards South Africa is a major yearly music festival of the Ghanaian community based in South Africa.

The aim is to celebrate and award individuals and corporate excellence within the entertainment industry amongst the Ghanaian Community in South Africa.

