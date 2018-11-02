BTM Live Edition 2 Comes Off On 3rd Nov 2018

Bless The Mic, one of the country's most influential platform for upcoming musical talents is knocking with the second edition of its monthly talent showcase, BTM Live. Following the 10th year anniversary celebration, which also marked the comeback of BTM Live; the monthly event scheduled to take place every first Saturday of the month at Kikibees restaurant and lounge in East Legon. The first edition of the show saw a curation of some of the best acts on the music scene such as Epixode, Frequency, ToyBoy, Sean Taylor, Tsoobi, Wan O and many more and was graced by multiple award-winning dancehall artist Stonebwoy.

Like many of the unique talents produced through the show, the initiative gives emerging talents an opportunity to showcase their best work and build their fanbase. All talented musical acts are also given the opportunity to hone their skill and work on their stagecraft at the weekly Open Mic night dubbed Mic Check Wednesdays. The free show happens every Wednesday at Kikibees from 7:00pm and has already seen some amazing talents that show great promise for the future.

The second edition of BTM Live however, happens on the 3rd of November 2018 from 7:00pm at Kikibees Restaurant and lounge in East Legon with unique live performances from the likes of Twitch, Petrah, Adi Virgo, Kofi Trip, Young Boss, Slim Drumz, Tamera, Abena Rockstar, Bebelino, Yeyo, Young Pabi, Y Blaq, Raph Enzee, Sablar, Kofi Kymani, Blofonyo and other surprise guest performances.

The show is powered by Kwese TV, Fiesta TV, Accra Brewery Limited, Taxify, LogOnradio, Underground TV and Malabar Liqueur. Rate is Free! invite all your friends for an epic show! Save the Date

Bless The Mic, Show us what you got!

Source: George Adu-Boahene