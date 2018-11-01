‘Citi Scape’ premieres with Apiorkor, Emefa on Citi TV this Saturday

As part of serving viewers with innovative and refreshing content, Citi TV premieres a new show on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

Dubbed ‘Citi Scape,’ it is a lifestyle show which explores the scape of the urban Ghanaian.

The show features two hosts, who are clearly friends, almost like sisters, and together they explore Ghana's Lifestyle and socio-cultural landscape.

The hosts, Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong – Abbey and Eméfa Tsikata, are well-read, have travelled widely and possess a wealth of knowledge on various issues.

Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong – Abbey

Apiorkor, also a production executive at Citi TV and Citi FM, is an award-winning poet, voice over artist and a writer. Her co-host Emefa, is also a writer, actress and legal analyst.

Emefa Tsikata

‘Citi Scape’ exudes element of stark reality, as the hosts strive to be open and honest in their conversations on anything that ranges from relationships and marriage, to health, to customer service trends in Ghana, to fashion trends, to the cuisine that Accra and its environs have to offer, to interior design and architecture.

‘Citi Scape’ also provides a platform, via which one can discover the newest and most exciting spaces and experiences that one could possibly engage within Ghana.

Apiorkor and Emefa on set

The show also zeros in on everyday tips, in order to aid viewers in cutting costs, discovering new conveniences and developing new hobbies or billable passions and skills.

Again, the show is highly driven by social media conversations and takes the opinions of its Social Media followership into consideration.

‘Citi Scape’ airs on Saturdays at 4 pm. There is also a repeat broadcast on Sundays at 1pm.

Citi TV is accessible on digital television set and also on Multi TV decoder.