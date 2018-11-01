Music: Zillarous [@iamzillarous] – On Top Ft. Peruzzi (Prod. By Speroachbeatz)
After the successful released of Luv Dem All, Nigerian afro pop singer, songwriter and Sinful Saint Entertainment (S.SE) multifaceted singing sensation teams up with DMW frontier superstar Peruzzi on this Speroachbeatz produced catching hit single titled “On Top” which promises to astound speakers, dance floor and airwaves across the globe. Download, listen and share your thought below. Get connected with Zillarous on twitter @iamzillarous
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/362684
https://cloudup.com/files/iWb6vrp_dUo/download
Twitter handles: @iamzillarous @Peruzzi_VIBES @SperoacHBeatZ