Gifty “Asamoah” Gyan Sings Kuami Eugene’s “Wish Me Well”

Gifty Gyan, wife of Black Stars captain is unfazed by reports of divorce and DNA test demands from her husband over suspicion.

Few months back, she was spotted singing Kuami Eugene’s “wish me well” in a video she shared on her Instagram page on July 2018.

Well it appears, this is the time Gifty may need close pals to “wish her well” with all the marital troubles going on.

Gifty’s marital woes ballooned when Asamoah Gyan demands for DNA for their children went public sparking rumours of infidelity on her part.

But subsequent reports indicate that she gladly welcomed the move to subject their children for DNA testing as she believes she is “clean”.

The two had lived happily together until reports broke out that the respected striker had filed for divorce at the high court in Accra.

The reports have it that, Gyan and his wife have not been seeing eye to eye lately, and he feels the best way to end it all is to divorce his wife whom he has been with for 15 years.

Watch video of Gifty’s ‘Karaoke’ below.