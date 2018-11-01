Wendy Shay Warns MzGee against Asking "Dumb Question"

Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay, has called a questioned posed Joy News’ MzGee as a “dumb”.

The “Uber Driver” who put up an impressive performance at the just ended BF Suma Concert at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair did not end her night on a good note after she called the TV personality dumb for asking her the simple question, “Who is Wendy Shay?”.

The musician’s response has shocked industry players who thought she would capitalize on the question to present herself and brand to the world through that interview.

Obviously unprepared for an interview, Wendy Shay without thinking blustered out “that is a dumb question”.

Upon realizing who indeed was the dumb one, after cooling off her head; she attempted to cajole Joy News to delete the footage.

Though unfortunate, it may be too late to wipe this embarrassment but industry watchers are calling on her management to train her for interviews to avoid goofing again.