Martha Ankomah Promotes Quality Childhood Education

Actress Martha Ankomah is embarking on a campaign to improve the reading habit of Ghanaians, especially students.

This is part of her quality education project by the Martha Ankomah Foundation to, among other objectives, impact positively on society.

She took to social media on Monday to announce the campaign by sharing an artwork of herself holding a book she was reading.

The artwork has an inscription that reads, “Reading is the best cure for ignorance.”

“Martha Ankomah Foundation still on quality education,” she also captioned the post.

Her post received a lot of applauds from her followers, including other figures in the showbiz scene, who congratulated her and assured her of their support.

“You are so on point. Reading is very important. God bless you for creating the awareness. Our generation should not fall for that saying that if you want hide something from the black man keep it in writing. I give you all my support for this cause,” Ohemaa Mercy said in her comment under the post.

The Martha Ankomah Foundation is a social organisation launched with the objectives of embarking on child care support programmes, health awareness projects, community development projects, livelihood empowerment and fundraising programmes.

The reading project is one of the many activities being embarked on by the foundation so far.