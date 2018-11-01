Yaa Yaa To Thrill Fans @ Zen Garden

Yaa Yaa, a young Ghanaian highlife and Afro-pop singer, will perform at the Zen Garden located at Labone in Accra on Friday, November 16.

The place is expected to be filled with expectant music lovers who will witness the best from Yaa Yaa, whose live musical performances have held many audiences spellbound over the years.

The event will also witness performances from surprise guest artistes who will treat patrons to unforgettable live musical performances.

The event, according to the organisers, will be a night of fun and glamour for music fans who will troop to the venue to watch Yaa Yaa and other guest artistes perform live on stage.

Yaa Yaa, a student of University of Ghana, has promised to thrill her fans with extraordinary performances.

She has, therefore, appealed to her fans to make a contribution of GH¢50 at the gates to support her cause.

Yaa Yaa, who combines her special skills on piano, xylophone and guitar, will also present these skills to her fans on the night.

She has featured in performances by top Ghanaian stars like Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame.

Indeed, her debut single 'Am I' which featured Sarkodie received rave reviews, as well as her single which is titled 'Incredible'.

'Kae', her third single, won several nominations both at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and 4syte Video Awards.

Soon after, she took the nation by storm with a mind blowing rendition of her R2Bees award-winning song 'Walahi'.

Another single 'Dumb Drum', which was released in 2015, equally picked three nominations at the 2016 edition of the VGMA.