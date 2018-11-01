Mzbel Attacks Counsellor Lutterodt

Controversial songstress, Belinda Akua Amoah, aka Mzbel has lashed out at marriage Counsellor George Lutterodt.

Her comment comes after reports that Counsellor Lutterodt has reportedly said that Mzbel should show the father of her son.

His incessant attacks irked the musician who answered him sarcastically, stating that her son’s father is US president Donald Trump.

It is unclear what has provoked Mzbel again but this time she hurls unprintable words at the controversial counsellor.

“Yep I'm not an artiste and not among beautiful girls cuz I am a God! Your God! That's why after all these years u @counsellorlutterodt and your childish gang can not be relevant without saying my name! Yes I am that POWERFUL!.

“Counsellor my Foot! Child Molester! Ass Kisser! Home Breaker! Professional Beggar!

Self-acclaimed Huawei ambassador why were u not in Dubai few days ago with the Huawei team, ambassadors and media guys? Such an ass! a burden to society.