Gh Celebs Pay Bloggers For Fake News – ATWAG Prez

The President of the Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG), William Asiedu, says some celebrities pay bloggers to publish fake news about them so they can trend.

Condemning such acts, Mr Asiedu said it breaches journalism ethics and puts the media’s credibility at stake.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Mr Asiedu advised bloggers to enrol in academic institutions that will serve them the basis of journalism ethics and codes to upgrade their writing style.

“Some of the celebrities have been paying bloggers to do false stories about them to trend. The fact that you are a blogger doesn’t mean you mustn’t follow the journalism standards. Stories have to be subjected to editing and proofreading. Anything that will subject someone to legal issues must be taken out,” he said.

The ATWAG President made the comments following the arrest of a blogger for allegedly publishing a false report about Kumawood actor, Lil Win on Tuesday.

He further called on Lil Win to drop charges against the blogger because “it should serve as an eye-opener for other bloggers to learn from.”