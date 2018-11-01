modernghana logo

22 minutes ago

CitiNewsRoom
Video: Nero X Releases New Christmas Jam ‘Se Asa’

Award winning Ghanaian singer Nero X is back with a music video titled 'Se Asa' which has already been tipped as a Christmas hit single.

The music video was directed by Nana Kofi Akromah and song produced by Takoradi-based producer Willisbeatz.

Nero X has songs like Nyame Dadaw, Osey, Handkerchief, Otan, Jehovah and Winner.

Watch the ‘Se Asa’ video below:

