Video: Nero X Releases New Christmas Jam ‘Se Asa’

Award winning Ghanaian singer Nero X is back with a music video titled 'Se Asa' which has already been tipped as a Christmas hit single.

The music video was directed by Nana Kofi Akromah and song produced by Takoradi-based producer Willisbeatz.

Nero X has songs like Nyame Dadaw, Osey, Handkerchief, Otan, Jehovah and Winner.

Watch the ‘Se Asa’ video below:

