Efia Odo Fires Media

Social media “slay” queen and TV personality, Efia Odo has expressed disgust at the rate some media houses create false reports about her.

Her comment comes after a viral video which appears to show her boyfriend happily chilling out with another woman found its way into the media.

Peeved by the development Efia Odo has shared her views on the matter via her twitter handle.

She accused media houses of mischief through negative reportage.

She indicated that she is lost as to why news portals would go “gaga” over stories that tends to taint the image of public figure for traffic.

“The way most Gh media powerhouses can put images together and create stories just for traffic reallyyyy baffles me. I JUST DONT GET IT!!!.” She fumed.