Diana Hopeson Cautions Against Too Many Love Songs

A former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has cautioned against the increasing number of love songs being produced.

Diana Hopeson, who is also a veteran gospel musician, noted that while she has no issues with producing love songs, she believes there should be some checks and balances because of the content of the songs.

She told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that, “The love they are talking about, you can tell that” there is some promiscuity around it.

She explained that every artiste on their album may have other songs but “I noticed that most of them will like to promote love songs.”

The veteran musician said as a country with a majority of the population being youth, some of these love songs rather end up promoting promiscuity which leads to teenage pregnancy.

Diana Hopeson clarified that she nothing against love songs because “love songs are needed in every marriage, relationship” but the way musicians are doing it now calls for some attention.

The former MUSIGA president also wants those songs aired within specific times of the day to limit their reach to the younger generation.

“You see that the child is ignorant about it but that is what he or she is hearing,” she said.

The gospel musician urged DJs to stop playing certain songs at certain times and choose songs that suit their shows.

“I’m not saying don’t make love songs,” she stressed and advised that musicians should also look at the very need of the country at the moment and produce songs that will uplift the citizens.

“At this moment I think we have lost it a bit in terms of throwing in everything,” Diana Hopeson concluded.