‘Nothing Can Break Me Down’ - Asamoah Gyan Reacts To Divorce Reports

Asamoah Gyan has somewhat reacted to the shocking reportage of him filling a divorce with her wife.

On Monday (October 29), new broke on the internet about Gyan demanding for a DNA test to be conducted on his three children to determine their biological father.

Gyan, on Wednesday, October 31st subtly reacted to the news via his Instagram account.

The Black stars skipper seemed to care less about the whole issue thereby taking to instagram to brush it of. Asamoah Gyan said nothing can break him down. Haters can try and try but they will never succeed in breaking him down.

“This guy has said it over and over again that nothing breaks him down. Keep planning to lock him at the front door. He will definitely pass through the back door. 💪💪💪🔥🔥🔥🙏🙏🙏,” he said after posting a video of him scoring in his first season start for Kayserispor.

Watch video below



