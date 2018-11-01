Kwabena Kwabena Signs A Two-Year- Deal With Loggy Entertainment

Hilife artist Kwabena Kwabena has signed a two year record deal with loggy entertainment.

In a short ceremony to outdoor their new artist at the Swiss spirit hotel, CEO of Loggy entertainment, Prince Nana Boakye said he was excited about his new signing.

“I still have a feel to work with a legendary artist like Kwabena Kwabena. I vowed not to manage any artist after the death of Daasebre Dwamena because of challenges I faced.”

He added prior to meeting Kwabena Kwabena, he had heard a lot of bad things about him and never thought he would work with him.

Nana Boakye said the new contract would see the the legendary Hilife artist embark on a world tour amongst other things.

He called for support for the artist from the media and Ghanaians.

Speaking on his new deal, Kwabena Kwabena expressed his gratitude to his new management for coming on board.

“I’m very happy to work with Loggy entertainment. After meeting my brother I see his committment to the music industry.”

The Adult Music hit maker pleaded with Ghanaians to stop building perceptions about people before they meet them.

“I know there’s been lot of reportage out there which is 99% opposite of what happened. All these are challenges that propel you to greatness.”

Kwabena Kwabena outdoors new song and music video

The newly signed Loggy entertainment artiste also out-doored his new single under his new management titled ” tokro”.

Answering a question on his motivation for his new song, Kwabena Kwabena said “He wanted to make something for lovers.”