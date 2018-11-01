Abban Hits Central Region For Promotional Tour On November 2

Bernard Fiifi Abban, popularly known in music circles as Abban, makes a homecoming visit to Central Region this weekend for a promotional tour.

The media tour will sweep through radio stations across Central Region capital, Cape Coast, Elmina and other notable towns.

“It’s a great opportunity to go back home and touch base directly with my people. Since I got signed to a new Management, Irie Ites Studio, I have not done any media engagements in my Region, so I have set out this time to familiarize with the media and fans and as well reintroduce myself properly to them, especially my fans who have been longing to have me around,” Abban intimated.

Abban is the first artiste officially signed to Irie Ites Studio. He was introduced unto the scene properly this year. Already, he has released 3 major singles under his Management. 2 solid videos have been shot and released for 2 of his singles “Agoro” and “Say No To Drugs”.

His song “Agoro” got a nomination in this year’s Central Music Awards and he is hopeful of winning the slot. Abban hails from Abura Tuakwa, a small town in Abura Dunkwa, Central Region of Ghana.